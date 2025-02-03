WVU in the middle of the Big 12 standings as they reach the halfway point

West Virginia's win over Cincinnati on Sunday marked its 10th conference game, marking the halfway point of the Big 12 schedule.

With the league's expansion, the Big 12 schedule added two games to it, meaning there are 20 conference games and all 16 teams are at the halfway point.

Currently, West Virginia sits at No. 8 in the league standings, but they are only two games behind the No. 4 slot in the league.

The remainder of WVU's schedule figures to be somewhat favorable in terms of the teams they still have to face. Out of their 10 remaining conference games, they play four against teams ahead of them in the standings (BYU twice, Baylor, Texas Tech).

In addition, this week alone, there are four games between teams slotted ahead of WVU, meaning if the Mountaineers can get a win or two, they can move up in the standings or at least lessen the gap between them and the teams ahead of them.

The seeding for WVU is also important as you want to finish in the top 8 of the league in order to give yourself the best chance in the Big 12 Tournament.

Out of the 16 teams, the top 8 teams receive a first-round bye, while the top 4 teams in the league receive a double bye.

In addition to having four games against teams that are slotted ahead of them, out of the other six games, five of them are against teams that are currently just a game behind the Mountaineers in the standings (TCU twice, Utah twice, UCF).

WVU is projected by KenPom and Team Rankings to finish 10-10 and eighth in the Big 12. This week the Mountaineers travel to TCU (4-6) on Wednesday before they host Utah (4-6) on Saturday.