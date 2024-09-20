2026 LB Sanna looking forward to learning more about West Virginia

And that was that the Big 12 Conference program was jumping into the mix with an offer.

Lewis Center (Oh.) Olentangy 2026 linebacker CJ Sanna only started talking to West Virginia for about a week when he got some big news with his recruitment.

Sanna, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, found out about the news after a conversation with inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz. And it goes without saying that it was an exciting development.

“We’ve had good conversations about school and family and of course football,” he said.

Sanna doesn’t know a whole lot about West Virginia right now but is excited to find out more as he gets to learn about the football program and what it offers. And that includes making it out to a game for a look at West Virginia up close and personal this season.

“I’m going to learn more,” he said.

The Ohio native is being targeted as a middle linebacker and the coaching staff has been impressed with his ability to play inside or outside the box.

“Coaches like my speed and my physicality,” he said.

Sanna has only visited Purdue so far but plans to check out a number of schools on top of West Virginia including Ohio State and Wisconsin while he is keeping the rest of his options open. There is no timeline for a decision at this junction and is keeping all schools under consideration.

“Culture is a big thing for me when deciding how I feel about a school, how the player relationships are with the coaches and each other also is very important,” he said.