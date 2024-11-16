2026 lineman Donovan Johnson talks West Virginia offer

Johnson, 6-foot-3, 325-pounds, previously held offers from Duke, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Campbell, and Hampton but the offer from the Mountaineers is one that has his attention.

Fayetteville (N.C) Pine Forest 2026 lineman Donovan Johnson already has collected a handful of scholarship offers but now you can add West Virginia to that growing list.

“I’m excited about the offer,” he said.

Johnson had been in contact with defensive line coach AJ Jackson for several months and it comes as no surprise that the assistant was the one to give him the good news over the phone.

“I’ve been in contact with WVU for a while,” he said.

On the field Johnson could slot as either a quick and agile interior offensive lineman or on the other side of the ball as a nose tackle. Schools are still determining what spot he would best be used at in college.

Johnson has already been on a number of college visits and plans to add West Virginia to that list in the coming months when he is able to make it up to Morgantown.

“Will definitely visit WVU,” he said.

Johnson wants to make his college decision either before his senior season or right after it and plans to ultimately base that decision around his connection with the coaching staff as well as some other factors.

“The brotherhood of a team is important to me,” he said.