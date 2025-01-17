2026 OL Blair impressed with experience of Bicknell

Blair, 6-foot-6, 255-pounds, initially received a scholarship offer from the program in November and at the time was planning to make it to campus to see what the school had to offer.

But after the coaching change he wasn’t sure what would happen with that opportunity until he spoke with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell who made it crystal clear where he fits into the picture.

The offensive line coach informed Blair that the Mountaineers were re-extending their offer with the new coaching staff in place and that was good news to his ears.

“I was happy for Coach Bicknell to have reached out to me,” he said.

All of the schools talking with Blair want him as an offensive tackle and are impressed with his frame and athleticism as well as how he could fit into a number of different schemes.

Speaking with Bicknell, Blair got a good feeling for the experience that he has when it comes to coaching at not only the college level but in the NFL.

“Coach Bicknell has coached in the NFL and won a Super Bowl so he’s very experienced and could have the resources to get me to the next level,” he said.

Blair hasn’t had a chance to visit West Virginia yet but hopes to change that.

“I’ll make it up there soon,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is taking his recruitment slow and isn’t planning to decide until at some point either before or during his senior season.