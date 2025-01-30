2026 OL Landry Brede has a tie to West Virginia

Brede, 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, could slot as either an offensive tackle or guard at the next level in large part due to his athleticism at his size. This past season he did not give up a sack.

And West Virginia is now in the mix after a scholarship offer after a conversation with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell.

“Coach Bicknell is who I talked to and he said he liked my film and talked about his experience in college and the NFL which was impressive,” he said.

Brede is the teammate of 2025 quarterback signee Scotty Fox and he traveled with the signal caller to Morgantown before for a visit. Now, he is hoping to return for another.

“Now my quarterback from last year is there so it’s a great opportunity to play with him again,” he said.

Brede is looking into making a visit to Morgantown in the near future but has yet to set a date for when that will occur. Still, with the coaching change he wants to get to know the new staff better.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect wants to find a coaching staff with who he has a strong connection as well as the school that is going to best prepare him for the next level.

“To be able to get me to the best I can be,” he said.