2026 OL Benjamin Corhei impressed with West Virginia offer, coaches

Corhei, 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, spoke with running backs coach Chad Scott who gave him the news that the Mountaineers were jumping into the mix with a scholarship offer.

Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes 2026 offensive lineman Benjamin Corhei now holds an offer from West Virginia and a visit to campus is expected to occur soon.

“He said after watching my game film he liked everything about it and they were fired up because I’m the guy that has all the things they were looking for,” he said.

Things are just starting to develop between Scott and the 2026 offensive lineman but he did like how the assistant placed an emphasis on learning more about him and his family.

“And built a good relationship with me,” he said.

All of the schools are targeting Corhei as an interior offensive lineman in large part because of his versatility with the potential to play multiple positions up front.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect plans to take a visit to West Virginia in the near future and also is looking into stops at Florida State, Miami, Florida, South Florida, and Mississippi State.

“I think I will visit West Virginia pretty soon,” he said.

Corhei isn’t looking to rush his recruitment but does want to find a school where he can find the right mix of a strong relationship with the coaching staff, the offense, and academic offerings.