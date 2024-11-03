2026 OL Jaiden Edwards impressed with West Virginia visit

in other news
After receiving a scholarship offer from West Virginia, Spotsylvania (Va.) Courtland 2026 offensive lineman Jaiden Edwards made the trek to Morgantown to get the complete picture.
Edwards, 6-foot-5, 270-pounds, visited campus for the Kansas State and was impressed with what he was able to see in terms of both the atmosphere and what he program had to offer.
“It went great. What stood out to me the most was the campus. It was great,” he said.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been in contact with offensive line coach Matt Moore, wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and tight ends coach Blaine Stewart but this gave him a chance to meet with them in person.
“They just wanted me to know how impressed they were and that I was a great athlete,” he said. “I thought they were great coaches, very welcoming and open with me.”
By the time the visit wrapped up Edwards felt that the experience allowed him to get to know the coaching staff better not only was a student-athlete, but with how he could fit into the system. The Mountaineers are targeting him as an offensive tackle due to his combination of size, speed and athleticism at the position.
Now with a trip to West Virginia in the books, Edwards is looking also to see schools such as Virginia, Syracuse, Louisville, Coastal Carolina, James Madison and a number of others.
He also wants to try to make it back to Morgantown for another look at the school.
“I’d love to go back,” he said.
