West Virginia sweeps Utah as they take doubleheader on Saturday

West Virginia baseball completed a sweep of their doubleheader and therefore a sweep of their three-game series over Utah on Saturday, beating the Utes 6-4 in game one, and 14-4 in game two, extending their winning streak to seven games. With the two wins, WVU improves to 27-4 on the season, and 7-3 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers will next be back in action on Tuesday at home against Penn State.

Game One

West Virginia used two pitchers, as Reese Bassinger tossed a scoreless 4.2 innings out of the bullpen, helping West Virginia beat Utah 6-4. Both teams got on the board in the first inning, as the Utes got two hits in the first, to score off WVU starter Gavin Van Kempen. West Virginia responded as Brodie Kresser singled, and Skylar King was hit by a pitch to put the first two runners of the game on base for the Mountaineers. Jace Rinehart singled to eventually score Kresser as WVU tied the game at 1-1. The Mountaineers grabbed three more runs in the second inning, as it was Kresser who hit a three-run blast to left field, going 384 feet over the left field wall, his third home run of the season. Leading 4-1, the Mountaineers got a scoreless third inning from Van Kempen, before he gave up one in the fourth on a sac-fly after he hit a batter and walked a batter. West Virginia got one run back on a double from Kresser in the bottom of the inning, as they led 5-2. Van Kempen would be taken out in the fifth, as he gave up a walk and a single to the first two batters he faced in the inning. Reese Bassinger came into pitch for Van Kempen, giving up a two-run single, as West Virginia's lead was cut to just one at 5-4. Van Kempen's afternoon ended with him tossing 4.1 innings, giving up four runs on four hits, walking three, and striking out two. It would be Bassinger who dealt the rest of the way for West Virginia on the mound, retiring the side in order in the sixth, and giving up only two hits the remainder of the game. Bassinger turned in a performance where he pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three hits and no runs. WVU's offense added one more run in the seventh, on a sac-fly from Gavin Kelly. WVU's offense finished with nine hits, as Kresser led the way going 3-for-5 with four RBIs on the afternoon.

Game Two