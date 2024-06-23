Spencer, 6-foot-6, 270-pounds, found out the news after a conversation with offensive line coach Matt Moore at the end of the camp which came as a surprise to him even with his strong showing on the field.

Olney (Md.) 2026 offensive lineman Karon Spencer felt that he performed well at the West Virginia big man camp in June and those efforts were rewarded with a scholarship offer.

“He likes what he saw in me, and I have a lot of potential and a big future ahead of me. My reaction was that I was shocked, and I felt blessed that my hard work is paying off,” he said.

Spencer liked being able to talk with Moore and the veteran assistant worked with him throughout the camp as he was able to get an idea on how he teaches his players as well as the type of person that he is.

“I could see myself working with Coach Moore because he is a great coach and he’s honest about what he sees that I can fix to better my game,” he said. “He is just a genuine and respectful person who cares about others and their futures.”

Overall, the Mountaineers were impressed with his ability to move as well as his overall length. West Virginia is targeting Spencer as a right tackle and the coaches believe it is the best overall fit for his skill set.

“As a player they loved how I was willing to compete, and they saw that I had leverage in every rep in the drills they had me do. They loved the amount of effort I put in,” he said.

This was the first trip for Spencer to West Virginia and he was impressed with the campus as well as the environment being cultivated by the coaches.

“I think their facilities are amazing and I can see they took their time to create it. Also, I love the coaches and how the players are like one big family,” he said.

It was a productive first visit for Spencer, but it likely won’t be his last.

“I do think will come back for another visit,” he said.