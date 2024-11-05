2026 pass rusher Danny Brown excited over West Virginia offer

Brown, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, is a high school teammate with West Virginia 2025 defensive line commitment Amir Leonard-Jean Charles so he has become accustomed to hearing about the program.

Nashville (Tn.) Lipscomb Academy 2026 defensive end Danny Brown was already familiar with the West Virginia football program before a scholarship offer came his way.

It was defensive line coach AJ Jackson that extended the offer.

“Coach Jackson has been recruiting my teammate Amir this past year so I’ve heard a lot about him and the program,” he said.

Brown has gotten to know Jackson throughout the course of the process and naturally was excited to add the Mountaineers to his list of options.

“I am so excited about the offer. West Virginia is a great spot,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Brown as a pass rusher at the spur position as he has the ability to slide down to defensive line as well as the flexibility to play outside linebacker.

West Virginia joins Liberty, Miami (Oh.), Middle Tennessee State, Toledo, Charlotte, and a number of others but the offer from the Big 12 Conference program has his attention.

The plan at this stage is to try to visit campus at some point in the spring and he is excited to see how things continue to develop between him and the coaching staff.

“I’m hoping to come check things out,” he said.

Brown is planning to make a college decision at some point next year prior to the start of his senior season of high school football.