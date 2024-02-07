Bailey, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, had been talking with assistant coach Jordan McCabe and on a telephone call is when he got the news that the Mountaineers were extending the offer.

Irvine (Ca.) Crean Lutheran 2026 point guard Kaiden Bailey had been talking to West Virginia for a few months before the program jumped into the mix with an offer.

“I know the school has a diehard fan base and has great guard development,” he said.

The underclassman guard is still finding out some things about the program but did watch the win over Kansas and was able to see the school’s game-day environment on television.

The Mountaineers see a point guard that brings a lot to the table and McCabe made it clear that many of his traits will easily translate to the next level.

“He really likes my obsessiveness, intensity and love for the game. He likes the pace I play at and my ability to score the basketball at a high rate,” he said.

McCabe also had been impressed with his ability to create shots for both him and others in the offense in addition to ho he can play off the ball when needed.

Bailey is being targeted for the point guard position and is currently averaging 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game during his junior season.

Bailey has already visited Southern California and is planning to check out Kansas later this month. A trip to Morgantown is in the works but he has yet to set that date in stone.

“I am making plans to visit in the near future,” he said.

The point guard wants to find a place where his skills will best be developed to help his future team as well as where he can find the right system to help him develop and get to the next level.