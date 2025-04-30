2027 DB Levi Babin excited about West Virginia offer

Babin, 6-foot-1, 183-pounds, found out about the offer after his head coach informed him when cornerbacks coach Rod West came by his school.

Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal 2027 cornerback Levi Babin has been keeping an open mind with his early recruitment but an offer from West Virginia certainly caught his eye.

“I was extremely grateful to receive the offer,” he said.

Babin is still learning about the program but has talked with some people who know about the school and the town of Morgantown.

“The school has a supportive community and strong school spirit, which creates an electric environment to play in,” he said.

Those are important qualities for Babin as he wants to eventually find a program where there is a supportive environment around the school and football program.

West has let Babin know that the Mountaineers like him on both sides of the ball and the coaching staff believes that he has great potential at the next level. He is coming off a season where he rushed for 476 yards and 5 touchdowns to go along with 30 tackles and 9 pass breakups on defense.

The majority of programs are targeting him as a defensive back given his size and abilities at the position and he also holds offers from Virginia Tech and Charlotte.

Babin plans to visit West Virginia in order to get an idea about the school but isn’t sure when that will occur. Right now, he has no other visits planned but there’s no rush at this stage, given the fact he is a 2027 prospect.