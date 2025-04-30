UNLV linebacker transfer Lewis picks West Virginia

Lewis, 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, transferred to UNLV in the winter after four seasons at Mississippi State where he played a total of 365 snaps across 40 games.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another transfer commitment from UNLV linebacker John Lewis .

The news was first reported by Pete Nakos of On3.

Over the course of his career Lewis recorded 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup and played a number of different linebacker spots during that time.

Lewis entered the transfer portal April 21 after previously entering the database in December when he committed to the UNLV football program.

The Mississippi native has one year of eligibility remaining.

WVSports.com will have with Lewis in the near future.