West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Kaleb Gray

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added a late addition to the 2025 recruiting class with a commitment from Dodge City (Kan.) 2025 safety Kaleb Gray. Gray, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers after receiving an offer April 29. The Texas native selected West Virginia over scholarship offers from South Alabama, Ball State, UTEP, Florida International, New Mexico, Utah State, Western Michigan, Middle Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic, Texas San Antonio and Eastern Michigan, among others.

Advertisement

Gray had 32 tackles and 3 forced fumbles during his redshirt freshman campaign at Dodge City. Gray becomes the latest roster addition for West Virginia this off-season and is the first defensive back to commit to the Mountaineers from the junior college ranks in the 2025 class. Gray has three years of eligibility remaining in his career. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Gray and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Gray has excellent size as a defensive back and displays the ability to not only hold up in coverage but come down in run support from his safety spot. He is an aggressive tackler and runs well showcasing his pursuit and closing speed. Also seems to have a knack for knocking the ball loose. There is versatility to his game as Gray as he was utilized at both safety and cornerback at the junior college level and displays the ability to run with pass catchers and make plays on the football. Gray is an intriguing prospect to add this late in the game and while the adjustment to the highest level will be critical there is a lot to like with his skill set.