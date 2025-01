East Stroudsburg South (Pa.) point guard Jaen Chatman has already started to pile up some early scholarship offers including one of his latest from West Virginia.

Chatman, 6-foot-1, already held offers from Xavier, St. Joe’s, George Mason, Fordham, George Washington, Rhode Island, Quinnipiac, Marist, Fordham and Binghamton but received a surprise when the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship.