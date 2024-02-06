Bradley, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, wanted to connect with the coaching staff in person and continue to cultivate bonds which he believes that he certainly was able to do.

Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park 2026 quarterback Brock Bradley came into his first visit to West Virginia with a clear goal in mind. Mission accomplished.

“This trip was one of the best I’ve been to yet and I’m looking forward to being back,” he said.

Bradley was taken aback by the hospitality shown by the coaching staff during his time on campus and he was able to see a lot of what the school had to offer.

With quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan moving onto Troy, Bradley was able to really get to know and spend a lot of time with new assistant Tyler Allen. The two were able to have breakfast together and then sit down and talk ball. It stood out to the underclassman how quickly the two connected.

“I feel like me and Coach Allen connect on a different level than most coaches I’ve met,” he said.

Bradley spent the majority of his time with the young assistant, but also had a chance to spend some one-on-one time with head coach Neal Brown.

In fact, the head coach took him and his dad into his office to chat for about an hour where he was able to learn even more about the school.

“That was super cool to me considering he didn’t do that with a lot of recruits,” he said.

Bradley was surprised by how many connections with coaching staff has to the state of Alabama and overall, the experience certainly exceeded his expectations coming into it.

The plan now is for Bradley to take spring visits to North Carolina, Wake Forest and Tulane while he expects to come back to Morgantown this summer in order to participate in a one-day camp and throw in front of the coaching staff to allow them to see him in person.

“I honestly can’t wait to throw for the staff,” he said. “I can’t wait to display my game.”

Bradley is coming off a season where he tossed for 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns with just 4 interceptions and has held an offer from the Mountaineers since last spring.