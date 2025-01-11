2026 RB Amachree discusses offer from West Virginia

Amachree, 6-foot-0, 205-pounds, added the offer from the Mountaineers following a good discussion with Scott who let him know that his skill set was impressive on the field.

“He liked how explosive I am, and he liked how I am a dual threat,” he said.

Amachree was naturally excited to add West Virginia to an offer list that includes Michigan State, Arizona State, Wisconsin, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Northwestern and Cincinnati, among others.

“I am happy they offered me since they are a great school,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is coming off a season here he had 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns and is being targeted at the running back position due to his athleticism and versatility.

The plan is for Amachree to take a visit to Morgantown in order to get a more up close look at what the football program has to offer, and he also plans to visit UCLA, USC, Indiana and Northwestern.

There is no timeline for when a potential decision could come but he is looking for a school that’s going to provide the right environment.

“What’s important to me in a school in a family like bond,” he said.