About two weeks later, McCutchan found himself in Morgantown participating in a camp and met with the coaches during his trip.

"Things went awesome, got to talk with Coach Stewart for a while about WVU and learn more about the program," McCutchan said. "Loved the stadium and facilities, they were definitely some of the most unique that I’ve seen. The King of the Climb competition was the best part, the players got after it for a while and put on a show. I will definitely be back for a game in the fall."

McCutchan is a three-star tight end, listed at 6-foot-4, 215-pounds. During his talks with Coach Stewart, they talked about how WVU uses tight ends as well as Stewart's history from always being around the program.

"He was telling me about his history with WVU since he grew up around the program. And how they used TE’s in the offense last year," McCutchan said of his conversations with Stewart.

McCutchan also had a brief conversation with head coach Neal Brown, talking about Brown's connection with a family member of McCutchan's.

"I got the chance to talk to [Brown] for a few minutes and he just thanked me for coming and also talked about how he knew my uncle who played and coached at Kentucky," McCutchan said.