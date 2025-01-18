2026 TE Jacobson glad to be re-offered by West Virginia

Jacobson, 6-foot-7, 220-pounds, spoke with tight ends coach Michael Nysewander on the phone and there was an immediate connection between the two.

Waukee (Ia.) 2026 tight end Evan Jacobson received an offer from West Virginia under the previous coaching staff but was excited to find out that still stood with the change.

“He actually played with and knows my high school tight ends coach because they played together at Alabama which is a really cool connection,”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was able to speak with Nysewander about how he values his skill set and what all he could do in the offense.

“He loves my film and what I can do as a football player,” he said.

But Jacobson was even more impressed with how Nysewander spent the majority of the conversation trying to get to know him as a person and establish a bond. The plan is for him to try to make it out to Morgantown for a visit at some point in the near future because he hasn’t been able to do that yet.

But Jacobson made it clear that he believes that West Virginia is an up and coming program.

To date he has visited a number of schools such as Ohio State, Florida State, Miami, Iowa State, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville and Wisconsin.

The tight end is keeping things open with his recruitment at this stage of the process but knows that he wants to find a place where he can be a part of a winning program and be developed on and off the field.