McCutchan, 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, had been in contact with the Mountaineers coaching staff for quite some time but things picked up considerably of late when he was able to speak with tight ends coach Blaine Stewart.

Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller 2026 tight end Cooper McCutchan holds an offer from West Virginia and now plans to take a visit to campus this week.

That’s when he found out that the program was extending a scholarship offer.

“Coach Stewart has been super nice,” he said.

And now the plan is to see Morgantown for himself on an unofficial visit July 25 in order to find out more about the school and how he could fit into the offense at tight end.

“Hopefully we can talk more when I’m there,” he said.

McCutchan has already been a number of places including Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Missouri but also is looking to visit Louisville along with West Virginia when the dead period opens up this week.

That should give him some more insight into how he feels about each of those schools moving forward.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also holds a number of other offers but is looking to find a school where he can be successful on the field and find the right combination of tight end usage and relationships.