Mentor (Oh.) 2026 wide receiver Justen Hodge took a visit to West Virginia for the season finale against Cincinnati and left with a scholarship offer from the program.

Hodge, 6-foot-1, 187-pounds, is teammates with 2025 quarterback commit Scotty Fox and was able to pick his brain about the school prior to the visit.

By the end of the trip, everything he was told about Morgantown checked out and he left impressed with the experience.