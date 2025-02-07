2026 WR Bryson Maddox grabs West Virginia offer

Clinton (Tn.) 2026 wide receiver Bryson Maddox holds an offer from West Virginia and is already planning to make it to campus in March.

The conversation didn’t start around football, instead it was centered on his life and how he has gotten to where he is at this point in his career.

But when things shifted to the gridiron Garrett let him know that he was impressed with his length outside as well as his speed at the position.

“I know West Virginia is in Morgantown and from what I understand it is beautiful up there. I couldn’t be more excited to get up there,” he said.

All of the schools including West Virginia are targeting him at wide receiver and he is coming off a strong junior campaign with over 1,00 yards and 15 scores.

Maddox felt that he clicked well with Garrett during that conversation and now he is excited to get to know the rest of the staff and how they are as both coaches and people.

The plan for now is to make it to West Virginia at some point in March once the dead period ends and at this point that is the only trip on his itinerary.

“I’m pumped to get to Morgantown,” he said.

Maddox also holds offers from programs such as Memphis, Marshall, Akron and a number of others and wants to find a place that has a coaching staff that believes in him and will push him to be his best on and off the field.

There is no timetable for a decision.