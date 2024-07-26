Especially because it led to the Mountaineers offering him a scholarship.

Petit, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, hadn’t heard from the Big 12 Conference program prior to wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall informing him that West Virginia was jumping into his recruitment with an offer.

“I think it’s a good school and they have had great players come out of that program,” he said. “It was a very exciting moment and we talked about the campus.”

The athletic pass catcher doesn’t know too much about the Mountaineers yet but plans on changing that as he moves forward with his recruitment.

“What I do know is that the university is located in a college town, and they come out and take pride in their team,” he said.

Petit has yet to visit West Virginia but is hoping to change that at some point this summer in order to get a good look at everything that the Mountaineers football program has to offer.

The versatile wide receiver has good size and ability to utilize that skill set by both going up and getting the football as well as making plays after the catch.

“The ability to make contested catches,” he said. “I would say teams like me as a number one or x receiver.”

Petit has already visited Miami, UCF and USF but has plans to check out a long list of schools this summer including West Virginia, Tennessee and Purdue.

He wants to find a school that fits his academic needs as well as the culture and how he meshes with what the coaching staff wants to do on the offensive side of the ball.