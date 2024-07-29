2026 Woodland Hills (Pa.) wide receiver Scoop Smith has been to Morgantown multiple times, but the most recent visit is one where he turned multiple heads.

Smith, who is from the nearby Pittsburgh area is known as a speedster and showed off his speed at WVU's camp, helping turn multiple heads on the Mountaineer coaching staff.

"I loved the visit, it’s always a great time at WVU, a lot of coaches show love," Smith said. "As far as the camp goes, I feel like it was really good, I think I did pretty good. I learned little things from coach Bilal Marshall talked to Coach Neal [Brown] a little bit so it definitely was a great camp all around."

Part of the camp had Smith and others see WVU's King of the Climb event, Smith saying the energy of the event sticking out the most to him.

"The energy and fun that the players had during the king of the climb stuck out the most i was just picturing myself in the practice with the energy and the fun that I bring to the table," Smith said. "It was a great day all around, great experience."

Smith's speed is no secret. He was the WPIAL 100-meter dash champion, clocking in at 10.64 seconds and last season he had 951 total yards and 17 total touchdowns. He clocked a 4.42 40-yard dash at the WVU camp.

"Speed is something that everyone likes and could make it fit where they need it too so i just want to continue to get better and faster," Smith said.

Smith said Marshall and WVU tight end coach Blaine Stewart were very complimentary of the performance he had.

"Coach Blaine Stewert, he just kept telling me I had a very good day with my result with camp and everything and he said to just keep being me and doing what I'm doing," Smith said.

Smith currently has football offers from Nebraska, UNLV, Robert Morris, Toledo, and Temple. He said he's going to let things play out and hopes for the best going forward.

"I’m gonna just let things fall in place. If it’s meant to be it’ll happen so I’m really focused on this season coming up and I’m going to let God take control of the recruiting process," Smith said.