2026 WR Kymistrii Young building connection with West Virginia staff

Young, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, received the offer from wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett after the two communicated over FaceTime.

Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 2026 wide receiver Kymistrii Young found out about the scholarship offer from West Virginia after speaking with the coaching staff.

During that call, the pair was able to build a strong connection and the scholarship is one that certainly caught his attention.

“I know West Virginia coaches are willing to do anything to make a kid great,” he said.

The Mountaineers like what Young brings to the table as a wide receiver and the versatility that he possesses to play in the slot or outside in one-on-one situations. He had 24 catches for 619 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.

“Coach Garrett said he liked my ball skills and how I can freeze a defender and create space,” he said.

Young's plan is to make his way to Morgantown during spring football and then schedule an official visit to see the program up close to get a feel for how he fits into it. He also is looking into several other trips.

“I definitely plan on visiting,” he said.

The connection that Young has already built with Garrett will be key moving forward as he plans to place a strong emphasis on that when it comes to picking his college destination.

“A great relationship with the coach, trusting that he can develop me into an NFL wide receiver within the next few years,” he said.