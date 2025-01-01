2027 guard Kaylen Chilton talks West Virginia offer

Chilton, 5-foot-11, 150-pounds, found out the news after his coach Stefen Welsh from Boo Williams gave him the news that the Mountaineers were extending a scholarship offer.

Fairfax (Va.) W.T. Woodson 2027 guard Kaylen Chilton didn’t expect his first scholarship offer to come from the high major level but that’s what unfolded when West Virginia pulled the trigger.

And it was something that certainly had his attention.

“I was very grateful to get the offer from West Virginia. It’s a great program with a good tradition,” he said.

After the initial surprise of the news wore off, Chilton was then able to speak with assistant coach Chester Frazier about the program and how he could fit into it.

“He told me he liked my game and likes the energy that I play with,” he said. “He also liked my scoring ability.”

West Virginia is targeting Chilton as a point guard, and he is coming off a season where he averaged 12.6 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. He also could slot in as a combo guard as well.

The plan is for Chilton to make it to campus for a visit as the Mountaineers are now firmly in the picture with the scholarship offer and he is in the process of setting that up.

“I am really excited for that,” he said.

There is no sort of timeline for Chilton considering the fact he still has a few years before he has to sign with any schools but is looking for the right academic fit on top of where he will be coached hard.

“How the school pushes you to be the greatest version of yourself,” he said.