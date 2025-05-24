2028 athlete Brock Lacy discusses West Virginia offer

Lacy, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, found out about the news after speaking with his coaching staff at his school and naturally it was an exciting development.

Fort Worth (Tx.) North Crowley 2028 athlete Brock Lacy was excited to add West Virginia to his list of scholarship offers at this stage of his recruitment.

“I’m very blessed to receive this offer from West Virginia,” he said.

Lacy is being targeted as either an outside linebacker or safety but because of his age there is still room for him to develop on the field

“All I knew was that when my number got called, don't make coach regret it,” he said.

Lacy is just dipping his toes into the recruiting process but along with West Virginia, he has received scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, SMU and a number of others.

The plan at this stage is to try to make it to Morgantown to check out the school but he also wants to try to visit all of the programs involved in his recruitment.

“I would love to visit West Virginia,” he said.

Lacy wants to eventually find a school where he can bond with the team and coaching staff as well as where he feels comfortable.

“I’m like at home and have a strong support system and strive to receive the best academic success,” he said.