The 5-foot-9, 155-pounder, didn’t disappoint as he left with a scholarship offer at the end of the event.

Irvington (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep 2028 defensive back Phoenix Evans made it to West Virginia looking to show the coaching staff what he can do.

Evans found out the news after speaking with analyst Tre Bell and naturally was excited about adding the scholarship offer from a power program at this stage of his recruitment.

“The camp went great and I had the opportunity to compete against some great talent,” he said.

During the event, Evans was able to speak to both head coach Neal Brown and secondary coach ShaDon Brown who were both impressed with what he displayed on the field. He also was able to get to know defensive line coach AJ Jackson who recruits his state.

Evans worked with Bell during the event and throughout the camp and he impressed the coaching staff with the way he moved among other things. That also caught the attention of Brown.

“They said they liked how competitive I was and they loved my technique at such a young age,” he said. “Coach Brown loved my competitiveness during one-on-ones and also told me to go against many rising seniors.”

The coaching staff is targeting Evans as a cornerback and he is looking into taking several other trips in the coming months. One of those will be a return stop at West Virginia.

“To come watch their football games,” he said.