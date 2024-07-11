Woodward, 6-foot-0, 160-pounds, received the news at the conclusion of the camp when analyst Tre Bell gave him word that the Mountaineers were offering him a scholarship.

Matawan (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2028 cornerback Amiir Woodward added his first division one offer from West Virginia and it came after an impressive camp stop in June.

“It meant the world to me knowing I have a Division One scholarship,” he said. “All of the coaches told me to keep up the good work and stay close in touch.”

Woodward enjoyed the experience of competing at the camp and was able to work with the coaching staff in order to learn some new things that he could use to further develop as a player.

“The feedback I got was great and I loved the camp a lot,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Woodward as a cornerback and the coaching staff was impressed with his speed and length at the position despite being a 2028 prospect.

While it was his first time talking to the coaching staff, Woodward walked away impressed with how they interacted with him and made him feel important while on campus.

“The staff was really on me and wanted to see me get better,” he said.

In addition to West Virginia Woodward also has visited Ohio State, Rutgers and several other schools while he is also considering taking a visit on game-day to Morgantown this fall.

“To experience one of their games,” he said.