45 games later, Greene to put final touches on his West Virginia career

Garrett Greene knows the Frisco Bowl against Memphis will be his last chance to ever put on a West Virginia uniform.

For Greene, his focus is on wrapping up a career while hoping he's seen as someone who is remembered for the effort and intensity he brought to the gridiron.

West Virginia ended the season on the wrong side of a blowout loss to Texas Tech. Following the game, Greene's mindset immediately went to wanting one more game to play with his team, and he'll get that game against Memphis.

"I think in the back of some guys' minds, it's obviously there because obviously Texas Tech just wasn't good enough. The performance we all put out there, me included, just wasn't good enough, and for me personally, I don't want that to be my last experience I have playing," Greene said.

Greene will play in his 45th game as a Mountaineer against the Tigers in the bowl game, and he's been part of some memorable moments as the starting quarterback.

Greene said one of the moments he will take with him forever is the bowl game last year, which started with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Traylon Ray.

"Probably the one that sticks out the most just because we're in that season is the first play of the bowl game last year, I think that was pretty cool. Coach [Tyler Allen], he told me the whole week it was going to be a huge play... kind of that one because we kind of knew the whole week, really a couple weeks leading up to the game, that the first play of the game was going to be a huge one," Greene said.