A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Iowa State Football Series

As West Virginia gears up to host Iowa State this weekend, we take a look at the series through the years. Spanning just over a decade, the series between the two teams has featured some exciting matchups.

A Glimpse Through the Years

The rivalry dates back to November 23, 2012, when the Mountaineers and the Cyclones first met. West Virginia started the series on a high note with a 31-24 victory in Ames. Over the years, the teams have faced off 11 times, with the most recent game played in 2022.

Overall Series Record - WVU 6, ISU 5

West Virginia has won six games against Iowa State, while the Cyclones have collected five wins.

Streaks

The Mountaineers' longest win streak against Iowa State stands at four games, between 2014 and 2017. The Cyclones had a three-game win streak from 2018 to 2020.

The largest margin of victory for West Virginia was 30 points in 2016 when they won 49-19 in Ames. However, not many games have been one-sided. The narrowest win margin was in 2017, when the Mountaineers won 20-16.

Iowa State's largest margin of victory was 24 points in a 38-14 win in 2019.

Recent History

Over the last decade, Iowa State and West Virginia each have five wins in the series. However, the Cyclones have won four of the last five meetings.

Location Advantage?

The home field doesn't seem to provide a significant advantage in this series. West Virginia holds a 3-2 record in Morgantown, while Iowa State is 3-3 at home against the Mountaineers.

Points Scored

The teams have combined for a total of 610 points across their 11 matchups, averaging roughly 54.5 points per game.

This Year's Matchup

West Virginia looks to bounce back after last year's 31-14 loss to the Cyclones. The Mountaineers enter the game with a 3-2 record (2-0 in Big 12 play), while Iowa State sits at 5-0 (2-0 in conference play).

