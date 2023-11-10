As West Virginia gears up to visit Oklahoma this weekend, we look at the series through the years. The Sooners have had an overwhelming advantage in the series but West Virginia has had memorable wins.

A Glimpse Through The Years

The rivalry dates back to September 27, 1958, when the Mountaineers and the Sooners first met. West Virginia started the series with a 47-14 loss in Norman. Over the years, the teams have faced off 14 times, with the most recent game played last year in Morgantown.

Overall Series Record - WVU 3 OU 11

West Virginia has managed only three wins against Oklahoma, while the Sooners have collected 11 wins.

Streaks and Numbers

The Mountaineers' longest win streak against Oklahoma stands at two games, in 1982 and 2008. However, the Sooners have recorded a nine-game win streak from 2012 to 2021.

The largest margin of victory for West Virginia was 20 points in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. The narrowest win margin was in 2012 when the Sooners pulled off a 50-49 win.

Oklahoma State's largest margin in a win was 42 points in the second game of the series.

The highest number of points scored by both teams was 115 points in 2018 and the lowest in series history was 23 points in 2013.

Recent History

Over the last decade, Oklahoma has had the upper hand in nine games, with the Mountaineers securing only one win.

Location Advantage?

The home-field advantage has been significant for Oklahoma as they hold a 7-1 record in Norman. West Virginia's only win at home was in 2022.

The teams have faced off once at a neutral location. On January 2, 2008, West Virginia dominated the Sooners on their way to a 48-28 Fiesta Bowl win.

Points Scored

The two teams have scored a total of 391 points over their 14 games, averaging approximately 27.92 points per game.

This Year's Matchup

West Virginia looks for its second consecutive win over Oklahoma. Both teams are coming into the game with a 4-2 conference record. The Sooners are 7-2 overall, while West Virginia is 6-3. Oklahoma has lost its last two games, while the Mountaineers have won their previous two.