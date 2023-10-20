As West Virginia gears up to host Oklahoma State this weekend, we look at the series through the years. Spanning nearly a century, the series between the two teams has seen some exciting matchups.

A Glimpse Through The Years

The rivalry dates back to November 10, 1928, when the Mountaineers and the Pokes first met. West Virginia started the series on a high note with a dominant 32-6 victory in Morgantown. Over the years, the teams have faced off 14 times, with the most recent game played last year in Stillwater.

Overall Series Record

West Virginia has managed only five wins against Oklahoma State, while the Pokes have collected nine wins.

Streaks

The Mountaineers' longest win streak against Oklahoma State stands at two games, in 1928 and 1929 and then again in 2013 and 2014. However, the Pokes have recorded a seven-game win streak from 2015 to 2021.

The largest margin of victory for West Virginia was in the first game of the series when the Mountaineers won by 26 points. However, not many games have been one-sided. The narrowest win margin was in 1929 when the Mountaineers eked out a 9-6 win.

Oklahoma State's largest margin in a win was 21 points just two years ago.

Recent History

Over the last decade, Oklahoma State has had the upper hand in most games, with the Mountaineers securing only three wins.

Location Advantage?

The home field doesn't seem to provide a significant advantage in this series. West Virginia holds a home record of two wins and four losses.

Oklahoma State is 4-3 at home against the Mountaineers.

The teams have faced off once at a neutral location. On Christmas Day in 1987, the Pokes won the Sun Bowl over WVU 35-33.

Points Scored

The two teams have scored a total of 351 points over their 14 games, averaging approximately 25.07 points per game.

This Year's Matchup

West Virginia looks for its second consecutive win over Oklahoma State. Both teams are coming into the game with a 4-2 overall record and a 2-1 record in the Big 12 Conference. The Pokes have won their last two games, while West Virginia is coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to Houston.

Related: Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Oklahoma State