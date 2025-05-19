Advertisement
Published May 19, 2025
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Returning Snap Counts: Offense
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

So here is who returns on offense for the 2025 season including transfers and the snaps they played in the 2024 season.

Quarterbacks
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Max Brown*

200

6

Nicco Marchiol

175

8

Jaylen Henderson*

Running Backs
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Jahiem White

432

13

Tye Edwards*

407

12

Jaylan Knighton*

66

2

Diore Hubbard

3

2

Kannon Katzer*

Wide Receivers
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Jeff Weimer*

844

12

Justin Smith-Brown*

724

12

Oran Singleton*

697

12

Cam Vaughn*

618

14

Cyrus Traugh*

612

12

Rodney Gallagher

481

13

Jordan McCants*

422

14

Preston Fox

364

12

Christian Hamilton*

214

9

Jarod Bowie*

154

14

Jaden Bray

116

5

Jarel Williams

43

6

Logan Ramper*

Tight Ends
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Grayson Barnes*

406

13

Jacob Barrick*

372

14

Ryan Ward*

8

3

Colin McBee

1

1

Offensive Line
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Walter Young Bear*

874

12

Mickel Clay*

792

12

Carson Lee*

692

11

Donovan Haslam*

622

12

Landen Livingston

86

7

Ayden Bussell*

62

3

Xavier Bausley

25

7

Malik Agbo*

23

4

Kimo Makane'ole*

21

8

Ty'kieast Crawford*

10

1

Nick Krahe

5

2

Wyatt Minor*

3

1

Robby Martin*

Josh Aisosa*

----------

