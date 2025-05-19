West Virginia earns top seed entering the Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia baseball will be the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament this week, after they won the Big 12 regular season title.
The Mountaineers will earn a first-round bye, in what's a new tournament setup for the conference tournament. This year, the Big 12 has 12 of 14 teams make the tournament, with the top four earning a bye to the quarterfinals.
WVU will face the winner of No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Cincinnati. The Mountaineers took two of three games from the Red Raiders and swept the Bearcats.
The other teams on WVU's side of the bracket include No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 Arizona State, and No. 12 BYU.
The tournament is being played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, a place WVU has struggled in recent years. The Mountaineers are 0-6 over the last three years this tournament has been held at Globe Life Field, going two-and-done in each of the past three seasons.
First pitch for WVU's first game of the tournament is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. The winner of WVU's game will face the winner of the Arizona vs. BYU/Arizona State on Friday.
West Virginia has gone 40-13 this season, needing one more win to set the record for wins in a regular season in program history.
The Mountaineers have lost seven of their last eight, falling to Kansas State on the road and then getting swept by Kansas at home this past weekend.
Full Bracket
Big 12 Baseball Tournament Schedule:
Wednesday, May 21
Game 1 – No. 12 BYU vs. No. 5 Arizona State – 9 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2 – No. 9 Cincinnati vs. No. 8 Texas Tech – 12:30 p.m. (ESPNU & ESPN+)
Game 3 – No. 10 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State – 4 p.m. (ESPNU & ESPN+)
Game 4 – No. 11 Houston vs. No. 6 Kansas State – 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2 & ESPN+)
Thursday, May 22
Game 5 – No. 4 Arizona vs. Game 1 Winner – 9 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6 – No. 1 West Virginia vs. Game 2 Winner – 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7 – No. 2 Kansas vs. Game 3 Winner – 4 p.m. (ESPNU & ESPN+)
Game 8 – No. 3 TCU vs. Game 4 Winner – 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU & ESPN+)
Friday, May 23
Game 9 – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner – 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 10 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Saturday, May 24
Game 11 (Championship Game) – 6 p.m. (ESPNU & ESPN+)
