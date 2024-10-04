PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Oklahoma State Football Series

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
As West Virginia gears up to host Oklahoma State this weekend, we look at the series through the years. Spanning nearly a century, the series between the two teams has seen some exciting matchups.

A Glimpse Through The Years

The rivalry dates back to November 10, 1928, when the Mountaineers and the Pokes first met. West Virginia started the series on a high note with a dominant 32-6 victory in Morgantown. Over the years, the teams have faced off 15 times, with the most recent game played last year in Morgantown.

Overall Series Record

West Virginia has managed only five wins against Oklahoma State, while the Pokes have collected 10 wins.

Streaks

The Mountaineers' longest win streak against Oklahoma State stands at two games, in 1928 and 1929 and then again in 2013 and 2014. However, the Pokes have recorded a seven-game win streak from 2015 to 2021.

The largest margin of victory for West Virginia was in the first game of the series when the Mountaineers won by 26 points. However, not many games have been one-sided. The narrowest win margin was in 1929 when the Mountaineers eked out a 9-6 win.

Oklahoma State's largest margin in a win was 21 points just two years ago.

Recent History

Over the last decade, Oklahoma State has had the upper hand in most games, with the Mountaineers securing only two wins.

Location Advantage?

The home field doesn't seem to provide a significant advantage in this series. West Virginia holds a home record of two wins and five losses.

Oklahoma State is 4-3 at home against the Mountaineers.

The teams have faced off once at a neutral location. On Christmas Day in 1987, the Pokes won the Sun Bowl over WVU 35-33.

Points Scored

The teams have combined for a total of 821 points across their 15 matchups, averaging roughly 54.7 points per game.

This Year's Matchup

West Virginia looks to bounce back after last year's 48-34 loss to the Cowboys. West Virginia enters the game with a 2-2 record (1-0 in Big 12 play), while Oklahoma State sits at 3-2 (0-2 in conference play)

