ago football Edit

Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Oklahoma State

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia will hit the road for a Big 12 Conference matchup with Oklahoma State. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the matchup to get you ready for kick-off.

In our game preview, we explore key stats and insights, provide a depth chart, share our video breakdown, and offer details on where to watch the game.

Series: OSU 10-5

Last meeting: 2023: WVU 34 OSU 48

Television: 4 p.m. ESPN2, Mike Monaco (PBP), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)

Current Odds: OSU -3.5 | Over/Under 64/5

COACHES:

Mike Gundy:

OKLAHOMA STATE RECORD: 169-81, 20th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 169-81, 20th Year

VS. WEST VIRGINIA: 9-3


Neal Brown:

WEST VIRGINIA RECORD: 33-31, 6th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 68-47, 10th Year

VS. OKLAHOMA STATE: 1-4

NOTES:

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is in his sixth season atop the Mountaineers football program and has gone 33-31 in Morgantown during that time. Overall, Brown is 68-47 as a head coach in his tenth season in that role.

--WVU is 7-10-1 in games played on Oct. 5, including 3-3 on the road. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2019 against Texas (L 42-31) and the last time on the road was in 2013 (L 73-42) at Baylor.

--West Virginia is 3-4 in Stillwater.

--Overall, the Mountaineers are 29-9 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.

--West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 19 of the last 20 games, dating back to 2022.

--West Virginia is tied for No. 1 nationally in fourth down conversions (10).

--Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 100-15 when winning the turnover battle.

--The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 199-77-4 (.718) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 215-30-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. During the 1990s, West Virginia was 43-4 when scoring 30 or more points in a contest and was 40-2-1 in the ‘80s when reaching that mark. WVU is 133- 25 since 2000 when scoring 30 points or more in a contest.

--The ESPN2 broadcast of the Oklahoma State game marks the 329th network television game for WVU. All-time, the Mountaineers are 173-154-1 in nationally televised games.

-The 2024 roster consists of 125 players from 24 different states and three foreign countries: Australia (1), Finland (1) and Liberia (1). Leading the way are West Virginia (28), Ohio (17), Pennsylvania (14), Florida (13), Georgia (8), Maryland (7), Virginia (5), South Carolina (4), Kentucky (3), New Jersey (3), New York (3), Alabama (2), Delaware (2), Illinois (2), Oklahoma (2), Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

--Ten true freshmen have seen action for the Mountaineers in 2024: Clay Ash (RB), Makai Byerson (DL), Trae'von Dunbar (RB), Ric'Darious Farmer (WR), Nate Gabriel (DL), Zae Jennings (SPEAR), Curtis Jones Jr. (LB), Elijah Kinsler (DL), Keyshawn Robinson (S) and Jack Sammarco (TE).

--Coaching assignments: AHC-OL Matt Moore (Field), OC-RB Chad Scott (Field), DC-OLB Jordan Lesley (Press Box), Co-DC-Secondary ShaDon Brown (Press Box), ST Coordinator-ILB Jeff Koonz (Press Box), QB Tyler Allen (Press Box), DL Andrew Jackson (Field), WR Bilal Marshall (Field), TE Blaine Stewart (Field) and OLB Victor Cabral (Field).

--Dating back to the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, West Virginia has made 19 bowl appearances in the last 22 years, missing only the 2013, 2019, and 2022 seasons.

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2024 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 262 plays, 147 on the ground and 115 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 726 yards, an average of 4.9 yards per carry and nine touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 914 yards, 7 touchdowns and an average of 13.8 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 1,640 yards of total offense, 16 touchdowns, an average of 6.3 yards per play and an average of 31.8 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 43 first downs by the run and 41 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 181.5 yards per game on the ground, 228.5 yards per game passing and 410.0 yards per game of total offense.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 125 plays and have gained 864 yards for a 6.9 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 79 plays for 462 yards and a 5.8 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 46 plays for 257 yards and a 5.6 average gain. West Virginia has run 12 plays on fourth down for 57 yards and a 4.7 average. WVU’s touchdowns have come six times on first down (4 rush/2 pass), six times on second down (4 rush/2 pass), three times on third down (0 rush/3 pass) and one time on fourth down (1 rush/0 pass).

WVU vs Oklahoma State Statistical Breakdown
Offense Defense

Scoring offense
OSU #42 overall
WVU #55 overall

Yards per play
OSU #67 overall
WVU #57 overall

Rushing Offense
OSU #113 overall
WVU #49 overall


Yards per rush attempt

OSU #108 overall
WVU #40 overall


Passing efficiency
OSU #78 overall
WVU #70 overall

Passing offense
OSU #11 overall
WVU #70 overall

Passing yards per completion
OSU #21 overall
WVU #58 overall

Red zone Scoring%

OSU #41 overall

WVU #50 overall


3rd down conversion%
OSU #87 overall
WVU #111 overall

Fewest Penalty yards per game
OSU #30 overall
WVU #16 overall

Turnover margin
OSU #50 overall
WVU #123 overall

Scoring defense
OSU #79 overall
WVU #98 overall

Opponent Yards per Play
OSU #122 overall
WVU #110 overall

Rushing Defense:
OSU #117 overall
WVU #83 overall

Passing efficiency defense
OSU #68 overall
WVU #125 overall

Opponent Passing offense
OSU #120 overall
WVU #110 overall

Opponent Red Zone Scoring%

OSU #24 overall
WVU #50 overall

3rd down conversion% defense
OSU #49 overall
WVU #88 overall

Turnovers gained per game
OSU #16 overall
WVU #110 overall

Fewest Penalty yards per game
OSU #30 overall

WVU #16 overall

Turnover margin
OSU #50 overall
WVU #123 overall

DEPTH CHART: (Projected)

----------

