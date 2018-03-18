After knocking off a high-level mid-major in Murray State, West Virginia is going to have to do it again if it wants to set up a meeting with Villanova in the Sweet 16.

No. 13 seed Marshall is coming off an upset win over No. 4 seed Wichita State to set up a Mountain State match up with their northern counterparts the Mountaineers. Like Murray State, the Herd are on a win streak, shoot the ball well and feature a dynamic guard that is the engine to the rest of the team.

The only two division one programs in the state will meet for the 45th time on the Viejas Arena court but this one will undoubtedly be the most significant considering what’s at stake.

And that’s a lot.

“We have to focus on Marshall,” junior forward Esa Ahmad said.

The Thundering Herd have won five consecutive games that includes beating a ranked Middle Tennessee State club, three games in the Conference USA Tournament and of course the program’s first win in the NCAA Tournament by almost fittingly shocking the Shockers.

The Herd have an identical 25-10 record to West Virginia but had to win their conference tournament to get a seat in the dance. They haven’t disappointed with that opportunity despite their tournament inexperience, especially in comparison to West Virginia who has won 19 of their last 30 NCAA games.

Junior guard Jon Elmore scored 27-points for Marshall in the 81-75 win over Wichita State and much like the guard that the Mountaineers just played in Racers scorer Jonathan Stark he presents challenges.

The Charleston native can hit shots at all levels and is aggressive attacking the basket not only for himself but to pass the ball to an array of teammates that can hit shots. On the year, Elmore is averaging 23 points per game to go along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds showcasing his involvement.

“I don't care who you put on me I'm going to attack you 40 minutes, and that's what we did tonight,” Elmore said following the win over the Shockers.

West Virginia did hold Stark to a season low in points with 9 and field goal percentage connecting on only 1-12 from the floor and will be tasked with trying to deny Elmore the ball and make it difficult on him as well. But he isn’t the only scoring threat on the Herd.

Junior C.J. Burks scores just over 20-points per game as Marshall is the only team in the nation that features a pair of players that score over that mark each game.

While the Mountaineers did hold Stark in check in their win over Murray State, senior forward Terrell Miller scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds showcasing a versatile skill set. Marshall is equipped with another versatile big man in junior forward Ajdin Penava, who in his third year has made significant leaps averaging almost 16-points per game and 9 rebounds.

Like the match up with Miller, Penava has demonstrated the ability to handle the basketball as well as stretch defenses in addition to scoring at the rim. He serves as the primary interior defender for Marshall as well and is the nation’s leader in shot blocks with four per game setting up a fun battle with West Virginia’s rim protector sophomore Sagaba Konate.

Marshall will challenge the West Virginia defense with an up-tempo, spread-out offense with a reliance on pick-and-rolls and three-pointers. That last part they aren’t bashful either taking an average of just over 28 attempts per game from three, placing them just outside the top ten nationally in that category.

“They like to shoot, they like to score,” senior guard Jevon Carter said.

As a team Marshall shoots 35-percent but has five players that are over that mark.

There are several ties to the two schools as well as natives from West Virginia are on each roster and the two coaches are both West Virginians and are now leading their alma maters.

Considering the stakes there has never been more interest in this game, a de-facto Capital Classic being played over 2,500 miles from home, but that’s what March is all about. Tipoff is set for 9:40 p.m.

The whole state of West Virginia and the rest of the nation for that matter will be watching.