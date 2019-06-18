Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo took his official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and now has a very difficult decision ahead of him.

Mayo, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, took his third official visit of the process to Morgantown and walked away feeling very comfortable with the campus and the coaching staff during his stay.

“I just wanted to see the people I would be interacting with every day and I just wanted to know what it was like to be a student on campus,” he said. “I liked it. I love the campus and I like the hills. The vibe from the campus was great and I felt comfortable.”