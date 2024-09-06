As West Virginia prepares to host Albany this week, the Great Danes' head coach Greg Gattuso is familiar with the Mountaineers.

Gattuso played for Penn State when he was in college in the 1980s and is very familiar with West Virginia as a program.

"It's a tough matchup always and the power fives are good especially. You want to get them in the first week, it's tougher as you go through. My Nittany Lions didn't do me a favor they had a big win and made them a little angry but you know I'm well versed in West Virginia," Gattuso said.

Last week Albany beat LIU 27-21 to open their season, while the Mountaineers suffered a week one defeat to Penn State.

"Obviously they have a really good, talented football team. I think they have one of the great fan bases that I've been around. I played in that stadium when it first opened which is a sign of my old age but we played West Virginia in I think the fifth game in this when the stadium opened and there was no hot water in the showers yet," Gattuso said.

Gattuso has also worked at Pitt and Maryland, helping create familiarity with the Mountaineers.

"Their fans, I love them. They're tough you know they're rough on you but I love them because they're so dedicated to their team and so I've been playing against some coaching against them since 1980 and I have a lot of respect for the fans and this program that they've built there so it's a great community. I know them well, we're looking forward to it. I know they're going to give us a hard time and they're going to give us a hard time on the stands and an even harder time on the field," Gattuso said.

Albany is currently ranked No. 13 in the FCS Rankings, and kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 6:00 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.