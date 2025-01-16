Appalachian State DB transfer Chambers joins West Virginia

Chambers confirmed to WVSports.com that he has joined the West Virginia football team and is going through winter workouts.

Chambers, 6-foot-0, 195-pounds, only spent one season with Appalachian State where he appeared in 11 games and recorded a total of 38 tackles, 2 passes defended and an interception.

Prior to that Chambers was at North Carolina Central where he spent two seasons. In 2023, Chambers was a first-team HBCU all-American after he recorded 41 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble.

Chambers’ on the field efforts also was a finalist for the Aeneas Williams Award which is given to the top HBCU defensive back in DII.

As a freshman Chambers made 27 tackles and broke up a total of seven passes.

Over the course of his three seasons, Chambers has appeared in 1,550 snaps and this past season graded out at 76.1 overall and strong marks across the board according to Pro Football Focus.

Chambers played a total of 506 defensive snaps this past season at Appalachian State.

In each of those campaigns, Chambers has graded out at least 75.0 in each of those and his high-mark was in 2023 where he was at 81.2.

Over his career, Chambers has been strong in the coverage department hitting at least 71.3 in his three seasons in college but was at 83.1 in 2023.

Chambers has permitted just 59-117 passes thrown in his coverage to be complete for 762 yards with 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions over the course of his career. He has allowed just 50.4-percent of the targets thrown in his coverage to be completed.

A true cornerback prospect, Chambers has spent 1,324 of his total defensive snaps at the spot but also has time in the box, slot and at free safety.

The North Carolina native has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Chambers in the near future.