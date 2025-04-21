As the winning ways continue, WVU baseball jumps in the rankings

West Virginia went 4-0 this week with a win over Marshall on Tuesday and then a series sweep over Cincinnati, extending their winning streak to 14 games.

With that success, the Mountaineers jumped in both the D1 Baseball rankings and the Baseball America rankings.

The Mountaineers jumped to No. 17 in the country in D1Baseball's poll, up seven spots from No. 24 in the country last week.

D1Baseball's co-owner Kendall Rogers weighed in on the Mountaineers following their sweep this weekend, saying, "Just a really impressive offensive club and the pitching continues to show plenty of promise. RPI up to 14 and stock is soaring."

Baseball America had even more of a rise for the Mountaineers as they checked in at No. 14 in the country this week. WVU was ranked No. 22 in the country by Baseball America last week.

The Mountaineers continue to be among the Big 12's best teams according to the rankings. Baseball America has Arizona (No. 21) and TCU (No. 23) ranked, while D1Baseball just has Arizona ranked (No. 16).

WVU plays Penn State on Tuesday night in State College, before facing UCF on the road this weekend.