West Virginia heads north for midweek matchup at Penn State

Fresh off a weekend sweep of Cincinnati, No. 17 West Virginia will hit the road Tuesday for a non-conference game at Penn State. First pitch is set for 6 PM ET at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Winners of 14 straight, the Mountaineers enter at 34-4 and own the highest winning percentage in the country. WVU continues to pace the Big 12 in nearly every major category, including ERA (3.72), batting average (.317), and runs per game (8.8). Sam White leads the lineup with a .383 average while Reese Bassinger anchors the pitching staff with a Big 12-best 0.85 WHIP.

Right-hander Benjamin Hudson is expected to get the start for West Virginia. He’ll go up against Penn State’s Mason Butash, who enters with a 2-1 record and an 8.85 ERA.

The Nittany Lions are 24-14 under second-year head coach Mike Gambino. LSU transfer Paxton Kling has been the top bat, hitting .338 with 12 home runs.