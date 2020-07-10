 WVSports - ATH Munnerlyn now holds West Virginia football offer
ATH Munnerlyn now holds West Virginia football offer

Munnerlyn is looking into a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings
Columbus (Oh.) Independence athlete Shawn Munnerlyn had been in touch with West Virginia, but things have now moved to the next stage with the Mountaineers extending an offer.

Munnerlyn, 6-foot-5, 200-pounds, had been in contact with inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett since he visited him at his school last year and over time has built a connection.

