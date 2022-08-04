It’s not often that a true freshman that was recruited as a tight end opens camp at running back.

But that’s exactly what is unfolding in the case of CJ Donaldson.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder, is an athletic specimen from Miami where he put together a senior season with 81 catches for 1,164 yards and 13 touchdowns as his Gulliver Prep team found ways to get him the ball.