Athlete Donaldson picks West Virginia Mountaineers football

West Virginia was struck again in South Florida in the 2022 recruiting class snagging a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep athlete De'Carlo Donaldson. Donaldson, 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, had been committed to Tulane since the beginning of May but backed off that pledge down the stretch with power five programs getting involved. West Virginia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina, Louisville, Indiana and Syracuse had all extended offers. The Mountaineers efforts were led by tight ends coach Travis Trickett and the two developed a closed bond which put the Big 12 Conference program squarely on his radar. Off the schools that offered, West Virginia was one of the first major schools and that connection proved to be critical to the coaches.

Donaldson took his official visit to West Virginia over the Dec. 10 weekend and that was enough to secure his pledge for the Mountaineers. The Rivals.com three-star prospect is coming off an impressive senior season where he hauled in 81 passes for 1,164 yards and 11 touchdowns moving all around the football field. Donaldson is being slotted as an offensive athlete that could line up at various positions ranging from the slot to even h-back given his overall skill set and ability to create mismatches. He also becomes the latest prospect from South Florida to pick the Mountaineers in the 2022 cycle as the program has made a concentrated push to get back into the region. Donaldson is the 20th commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class and gives the program an offensive playmaker that the coaches can mold into multiple spots once he arrives on campus. WVSports.com will have more with Donaldson in the near future.