News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Austin-Cave looking to cut list soon, will WVU make it?

Da6w1es2wrnozym0vgou
(Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Camden (N.J.) linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave is hoping to trim his list of schools down soon.

And it’s a safe bet that West Virginia will make that first cut.

Austin-Cave, 6-foot-2, 215-pounds, has emerged as one of the priority prospects for West Virginia in this recruiting class and took a visit to campus at the end of March.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}