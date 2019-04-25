Austin-Cave looking to cut list soon, will WVU make it?
Camden (N.J.) linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave is hoping to trim his list of schools down soon.
And it’s a safe bet that West Virginia will make that first cut.
Austin-Cave, 6-foot-2, 215-pounds, has emerged as one of the priority prospects for West Virginia in this recruiting class and took a visit to campus at the end of March.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news