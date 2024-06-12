Former Mountaineer and NBA legend Jerry West died at the age of 86, it was announced on Wednesday.

West is a three-time inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, played 14 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, totaling 25,192 points scored in his career. West was known as one of the greatest scorers of all-time when he retired from the Lakers, and his image became the logo of the NBA in 1969.

West made the all-star game in each of his 14 years in the NBA, he was also a co-captain of the 1960 USA Basketball Team. West played at WVU from 1957-1960, and his No. 44 has been retired by West Virginia as well as the Lakers.

"West Virginia University mourns the passing of the legendary Jerry West, an iconic figure in basketball history. Forever a Mountaineer," WVU Men's Basketball said on social media.

It was announced he died peacefully next to his wife, Karen. West will be remembered as one of the most influential people in the game of basketball.