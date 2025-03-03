Bats stay hot as WVU sweeps Queens, scoring 17 runs on Monday (7 inn.)

For the third game in as many days, West Virginia's offense reached the double digit mark in runs, as they beat Queens 17-3 (7 inn.) on Monday, sweeping the four-game series, and improving to 12-0 on the season.

It was just that type of day for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers scored as many runs in the second inning on Monday (9) as Queens did in the first three games of the series combined. West Virginia totaled 19 hits in the game, which is more than Queens recorded in each of the first three games of the series (18).

The Mountaineer offense exploded — again — as they continued their hot stretch of hitting and stayed undefeated to start the 2025 season.

The first nine batters of the second inning went as follows for the Mountaineers: double, single, RBI single, RBI double, RBI groundout, walk, RBI single, RBI single, walk. The inning ended with the Mountaineers recording nine runs on nine hits as they batted around.

Skylar King, Chase Swain, Grant Hussey, Brodie Kresser, Logan Sauve, and Gavin Kelly all recorded hits in the second inning. West Virginia added two more runs in the third as Sam White and Kelly compiled RBI singles, before the Mountaineers added one more in the fourth, before having another big inning in the fifth.

In the fifth, it was the longball that was the basis of WVU's offense. Jace Rinehart hit a two-run home run to left field, before Spencer Barnett drove in three on his home run, as WVU's lead was at 17-3 midway through the game.

The Mountaineers deployed seven pitchers across their seven innings of play on Monday, using it as a bullpen day. David Hagen got the start, giving the Mountaineers two innings, while no other pitcher threw more than 1.0 inning in total.

The pitching staff allowed the Royals to score three in the fifth, but finished the day giving up five hits, walking four, and striking out seven.

The Mountaineers had 11 different players record a hit, led by Kelly and Swain. Kelly went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and three runs scored. Swain went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. The Mountaineers struck out only five times on the afternoon, tied for their third-lowest total in a game this season.

The Mountaineers had eight two-out RBIs, and were 10-for-16 hitting with two outs. They were also 10-for-18 with runners in scoring position, and went 19-for-39 as a team at the plate.

West Virginia scored more runs in the last three games (40) than Queens had scored in their last nine games (37).

WVU has the rest of the week off before they return home for a three-game series against Kennesaw State starting on Friday night.