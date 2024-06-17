Former Mountaineer Beanie Bishop is no stranger to being overlooked. Standing at 5-foot-9, Bishop now is relying on his versatility in order to make it at the next level.

Bishop did not hear his name called in the NFL Draft this past April, but he did get a phone call and signed as an undrafted free agent to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Still learning, just trying to take advantage of my opportunity," Bishop said of his experience so far. "A couple guys get banged up or anything, I have been thrown in the rotation and coaches kind of testing me to see how well I’m retaining the playbook and adjustments and things."

Bishop spent one season at WVU, racking up four interceptions, and in the Mountaineers' bowl game against North Carolina, he returned a punt for a touchdown.

Last week, Bishop was with the Steelers as they participated in minicamp, the last step before training at the end of July.

Bishop knows his lone season at WVU paid dividends for his chances at sticking on a roster due to the way he played on defense as well on special teams.

"Whether that’s special teams or defense. Last year they really didn’t have a slot [corner] and I knew that was need when I signed after the draft. The opportunity is most definitely there," Bishop said.

Bishop added he's trying to focus on making sure he does not repeat mistakes, and soak up any information he can.

"I think I’m doing pretty well. Everyday is still a learning opportunities, I’m learning day by day. Try not to make the same mistake, twice. That’s what I’m trying to do," Bishop said.

While Bishop might be overlooked at first glance, his goal is to get everything on tape for the coaches to evaluate him as he feels his game will justify him being in the position he's in.

"I feel once I learn the playbook, I just go out there and play fast and play hard and just put it on tape. That’s the name of the game. You don’t really have to explain yourself to people, all you have to do is put it on tape," Bishop said.

Bishop said he loves the background of the Steelers and how undrafted guys have been successful with their organization. He said he feels as though he fits the culture of the Steelers and wants to continue to prove his value.

"I’m a physical guy. I feel that this was the perfect opportunity for me. Just hard-nosed, don’t really say much. I just get to it, work hard, be physical, and punch guys in the mouth," Bishop said.